JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Mumbai high-rise blaze: One more person dies; toll rises to 7
Business Standard

Hope UP continues to progress on path of development: President Kovind

The state government celebrates 'Uttar Pradesh Divas' on January 24 every year, the day when the erstwhile United Provinces was renamed as Uttar Pradesh in 1950

Topics
Uttar Pradesh | Ram Nath Kovind

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Parliament is 'temple of country's democracy': Kovind on eve of 75th I-Day
President Ram Nath Kovind | File photo

President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday greeted residents of Uttar Pradesh on the state's foundation day and expressed hope that it will continue to progress on the path of development and prosperity.

The state government celebrates 'Uttar Pradesh Divas' on January 24 every year, the day when the erstwhile United Provinces was renamed as Uttar Pradesh in 1950.

Hearty greetings to all the residents of the state on Uttar Pradesh Diwas. The hardworking and talented people of Uttar Pradesh have made impressive contributions to history, art, culture, literature and politics of India. I wish that this state continues to progress on the path of development and prosperity, Kovind tweeted.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Mon, January 24 2022. 11:16 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.