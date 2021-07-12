Delhi: Some vaccination centres may shut on Tuesday as Covishield runs out

Delhi has run out of Covishield stock and some Covid vaccination centres are likely to be closed on Tuesday, officials said on Monday.

The national capital had 19,000 doses of Covishield and 2,39,000 doses of Covaxin on Monday morning, according to a bulletin.

Raising the issue of shortage of Covid vaccines in the city, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia tweeted, "Vaccines have run out in Delhi again. The central government gives vaccines for a day or two, then we have to keep the vaccine centres closed for several days."



"Why is our country's vaccine programme faltering even after so many days?" he added.

A total of 36,238 vaccine doses were administered on Monday, taking the total number of jabs given so far to 89,37,904, the bulletin stated.

Government vaccination centres in the city were shut on Sunday.

