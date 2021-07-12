No fresh Covid death reported in Goa; 108 more test positive in a day

No new death due to COVID-19 was reported on Monday in Goa, where 108 more persons tested positive for the infection, a health department official said.

With the addition of 108 new cases, Goa's infection tally rose to 1,68,824, while the death toll remained unchanged at 3,097, he said. The number of recovered cases in the state rose to 1,63,957 after 186 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, the official said. Goa now has 1,770 active cases, the official said.

"With 3,118 new tests, the total number of tests conducted in the state has gone up to 9,74,304, he added.

Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 1,68,824, new cases 108, death toll 3,097, discharged 1,63,957, active cases 1770, samples tested till date 9,74,304.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)