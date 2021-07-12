Telangana coronavirus update: 696 fresh cases, 6 more deaths in a day

-

Telangana on Monday recorded
696 COVID-19 cases,taking the tally to over 6.32 lakh, while the death toll rose to 3,735 with six more fatalities.
Khammam district accounted for the highest number of cases with 82 followed by The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC)-68, a state government bulletin said.
The number of active cases was10,148.
The total number of cases in the state stood at 6,32,379, while with 858people being cured, the total recoveries are at6,18,496.
Over 1.05 lakh samples were tested on Monday and cumulatively, over 1.98 crore samples have been tested.
The samples tested per million population were over 5.33 lakh, the bulletin said.
The case fatality and recovery rates were at
0.59 per cent and 97.80 per cent, respectively.
