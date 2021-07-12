40% recovered patients suffer from post-coronavirus symptoms: Study

-
ALSO READ
Road Safety World Series 2021: Full schedule, match time, live streaming
Irdai slaps Rs 51 lakh fine on four insurers for violation of norms
Post coronavirus pandemic Budget will be promising, says Telangana CM
Govt readies amendments to GIBNA for insurance PSU privatisation
IRDAI imposes Rs 30 lakh penalty on SBI General Insurance Company
-
Over 40 per cent of people who recovered from Covid-19 are still having post-Covid symptoms and many are reporting newer symptoms like insomnia and neuropsychiatric issues, revealed a pan-India survey by AIG Hospital.
As India crosses 3 crore Covid recoveries, the incidence of post-Covid symptoms is noticeably increasing across the country.
Over 40 per cent of Covid-recovered patients said that they are still having symptoms, out of which weakness/fatigue was reported the maximum. Many patients also reported newer symptoms like insomnia and neuropsychiatric issues among others.
"We were seeing many such post-Covid patients in our hospital, but this survey gave us the true picture of this post-Covid Syndrome. If this is an indication to go by then we are looking at over 1 crore people in India who have recovered from Covid-19 but are still having certain symptoms," said Dr D. Nageshwar Reddy, Chairman, AIG Hospitals.
The survey also revealed that 74 per cent of hospitalised patients during their Covid-19 treatment received steroids but 34 per cent required oxygen. "We believe there is some correlation between irrational use of steroids and post-Covid complications because as per the guidelines we are supposed to give steroids to only those Covid patients who require oxygen," he said while calling for further research in this regard.
Looking at the urgent need to address the issue of post-Covid complications, AIG Hospitals announced the launch of India's first dedicated post-Covid Care Clinic. The clinic will comprise of a multidisciplinary team with experts from Internal Medicine, Cardiology, Gastroenterology, Neurology, Nephrology, Rheumatology, Psychiatry, Orthopedics, among others providing comprehensive care. The objective is to evaluate and manage these patients from a holistic point of view.
The findings of the AIG Covid Survey are now being published as a research report currently available as a pre-print.
"It is commendable on part of AIG Hospitals to come up with such an initiative, a first-of-its-kind dedicated Post-Covid Care Clinic so early and showing the way ahead in managing these post-Covid cases. It will be important to see what newer protocols will be required for these patients and it is our cumulative responsibility to help in this regard," said Narsing Rao, Principal Secretary to the Telangana Chief Minister.
--IANS
ms/kr
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU