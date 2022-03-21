Delhi to Doha flight takes off from Karachi after emergency landing

Over 100 passengers who were on a Delhi- flight which made an in Pakistan's on Monday due to technical reasons, have taken off in a relief flight for Doha, the airlines said.

provided an update of the flight which had landed in Karachi's Jinnah International Airport. "Passengers on the diverted flight to Karachi, QR579, have now departed on a relief flight & will land in at 4.15 PM local time where they will be assisted with their onward connections. Passengers were served breakfast and refreshments throughout their time in KHI," tweeted.

The Qatar Airways QR579 from Delhi to on March 21 was diverted to having declared an emergency due to indication of smoke detected in the cargo hold, the airlines said in a statement earlier .

According to the statement, the plane had landed safely in where emergency services were provided after the passengers safely disembarked. Qatar Airways also apologized to the passengers for the inconvenience.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)