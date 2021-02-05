Delhi to have EV charging stations every 3 km: Delhi transport minister

-
ALSO READ
Delhi: EV charging station operators to be hired via centralised tenders
Phase 1 of EV charging grid set-up to be completed by yr-end: Ather Energy
Govt mulls installing EV charging kiosks at around 69,000 petrol pumps
670 electric buses, 241 charging stations sanctioned under FAME scheme
Govt plans sale, registration of EV two, three wheelers without batteries
-
Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot on Thursday detailed the electric vehicle (EV) policy at a global summit and said theDelhi government has aimed to set up charging stations within every 3 kms distance in the city.
In a virtual address at the global event organised by World Bank and WRI Ross Center, Gahlot said the Delhi government has set a very ambitious target for the next five years -- to have 25 percent electric vehicles in total vehicle registrations in the city.
We want to setup charging stations within every 3 km. We are also giving purchase incentives to any person who wants to setup a private charging station, Gahlot said.
Under the Delhi Electric Vehicle Policy launched in August 2020, almost 6,000 electric vehicles have been rolled out on Delhi Roads, he said.
We have subsidized and incentivized the purchase of electric vehicles so that more and more people get motivated," he said.
Delhi has a dedicated EV Cell and a State EV Board as a single window cell to ensure proper implementation and day-to-day operations and to address any issues that might come up, he said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU