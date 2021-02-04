Sonowal reviews arrangements for PM's Sunday visit to poll-bound Assam

-
Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda
Sonowal on Thursday visited Dhekiajuli in Sonitpur district to review the arrangements being made for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's scheduled visit on February seven.
The prime minister would ceremoniously launch the 'Assam Mala' project for the upgradation of state highways and also lay the foundation of two medical colleges of Biswanath and Charaideo from the same venue on Sunday.
The chief minister reviewed the security arrangements and instructed Director General of Police to have close surveillance along with installations of CCTVs at the programme venue.
Sonowal assessed preparedness of the helipad which is adjacent to the meeting venue, an official release said.
Sonowal also took stock of preparations made so that the large crowd congregating at the venue do not experience any hassle.
He also reviewed the traffic arrangements and route lining for the Prime Ministers programme.
The chief minister also directed the district and health authorities to ensure compliance of COVID-19 safety protocols during the event.
Sonowal, later while talking to mediapersons at the venue, said that people of Assam especially from Sonitpur and its adjoining districts are eagerly waiting for the prime ministers visit.
A series of special packages have been announced as a result of which Assam is doing well not only in India but in the larger landscape of South East Asian nations.
Modi's love for the state has also been eloquently translated in the budget announcements which allotted Rs 34,000 crore for the construction of 1300 km of highways and district roads,Rs 300 crore for the infrastructure development of Kamakhya temple and Rs 1097 crore for construction of roads and embankments for Majuli, Sonowal said.
He also thanked prime minister for allocation of Rs 1000 crore for the welfare of tea communities.
The chief minister was accompanied by Industry and Commerce minister Chandra Mohan Patowary, Handloom and Textile minister Ranjit Dutta, Panchayat and Rural Development minister Naba Kumar Doley, Chief Secretary Jishnu Baruah, DGP Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta and other senior officials.
