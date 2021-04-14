JUST IN
Madhya Pradesh postpones Class 10, Class 12 board exams: Details here
Business Standard

Delhi Transport minister Kailash Gahlot tests positive for coronavirus

Delhi Transport minister Kailash Gahlot on Wednesday said he has tested positive for Covid-19, and advised those who came in contact with him to isolate and take necessary precautions

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Delhi Transport & Revenue Minister Kailash Gahlot during a election campaign rally before filing his nomination for the upcoming State Assembly elections, at Najafgarh in New Delhi. Photo: PTI
File photo: Delhi Transport & Revenue Minister Kailash Gahlot

Delhi Transport minister Kailash Gahlot on Wednesday said he has tested positive for COVID-19, and advised those who came in contact with him to take necessary precautions.

The minister was administered the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday last.

"I have tested positive for Covid-19 today. I have home isolated myself. All those who came in contact with me recently please take necessary precautions," Gahlot tweeted.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, Environment Minister Gopal Rai and Health minister Satyendar Jain were earlier infected with the virus.

First Published: Wed, April 14 2021. 13:26 IST

