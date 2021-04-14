Karnataka government issues guidelines for Ramzan amid rising Covid cases

-
ALSO READ
Govt announces new guidelines to curb abuse of social media platforms
Govt tightens grip over OTT content, announces self-regulatory body
Social Media Intermediary Guidelines: Full load of what the govt announced
FB, Google, Twitter must remove content within 36 hours of govt order
Karnataka to introduce law against love jihad in next assembly session: CM
-
The Karnataka government has
issued a set of guidelines for Muslims to follow during the holy month of Ramzan, in view of growing coronavirus cases in the state.
The government said the growing cases call for strict compliance of COVID-19 Appropriate Behaviour (CAB), especially during Ramzan as "people tend to congregate in large numbers".
According to a circular issued by the government, people above 60, those with comorbidity, pregnant women and children below 10 years should remain at home.
Large gatherings of people are prohibited and social distancing should be maintained at mosques.
There should be markings on the floor of the place of worship to manage queues and face masks should be made mandatory.
"Entry of visitors shall be staggered to avoid crowding," it said.
Cough etiquette should be adhered to, thermal screening and hand sanitisation should be done at the entrance of mosques, it added.
During 'Iftar', Muslims are advised to break their fast at home and reach mosques only for prayers.
The circular also said the mosques should be frequently cleaned and disinfected.
Those found infected by coronavirus should be isolated immediately and a medical facility should be informed.
The government also asked the mosque authorities to sensitise the faithful about dos and don'ts during the pandemic.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU