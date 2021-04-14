Karnataka government issues guidelines for Ramzan amid rising Covid cases

The government has



issued a set of guidelines for Muslims to follow during the holy month of Ramzan, in view of growing cases in the state.

The government said the growing cases call for strict compliance of COVID-19 Appropriate Behaviour (CAB), especially during Ramzan as "people tend to congregate in large numbers".

According to a circular issued by the government, people above 60, those with comorbidity, pregnant women and children below 10 years should remain at home.

Large gatherings of people are prohibited and social distancing should be maintained at mosques.

There should be markings on the floor of the place of worship to manage queues and face masks should be made mandatory.

"Entry of visitors shall be staggered to avoid crowding," it said.

Cough etiquette should be adhered to, thermal screening and hand sanitisation should be done at the entrance of mosques, it added.

During 'Iftar', Muslims are advised to break their fast at home and reach mosques only for prayers.

The circular also said the mosques should be frequently cleaned and disinfected.

Those found infected by should be isolated immediately and a medical facility should be informed.

The government also asked the mosque authorities to sensitise the faithful about dos and don'ts during the pandemic.

