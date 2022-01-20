Delhi University to hold its 98th convocation ceremony on Feb 26

The will hold its convocation on February 26, according to an official notification.

During its 97th convocation last year, the university had become the first institution in the country to award "digital degrees" to its 1,78,719 students.

The convocation was conducted in a hybrid manner -- a mix of online and physical mode.

Wednesday's notification, however, did not mention the arrangement for the convocation this year.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)