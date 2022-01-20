Delhi University to hold its 98th convocation ceremony on Feb 26

-
The Delhi University will hold its convocation on February 26, according to an official notification.
During its 97th convocation last year, the university had become the first institution in the country to award "digital degrees" to its 1,78,719 students.
The convocation was conducted in a hybrid manner -- a mix of online and physical mode.
Wednesday's notification, however, did not mention the arrangement for the convocation this year.
