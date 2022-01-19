Punjab sand mining case: ED recovers Rs 10 crore cash, documents

-
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday recovered more cash during ongoing raids in connection with illegal sand mining case of Punjab. The ED team conducted raids in Pathankot and in other areas.
"We have recovered around Rs 10 crore cash so far. The team has also found few documents which connect Bhupinder Singh Honey with shell companies," said a source.
The sources in ED have claimed that Bhupinder Singh Honey has alleged connection with sand mafia in Punjab. The ED has recovered a few documents during raid on Wednesday. A source said that the documents recovered by them have confirmed that Kudratdeep was running two firms and Bhupinder was joint director in them. The firms are basically shell companies but ED has found a lot of money transactions.
The ED had on Tuesday recovered Rs 6 crore cash during the raids.
About Rs 4 crore was recovered from the house of Bhupinder singh Honey, the nephew of Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi. And Rs two crore was recovered from the house of one Sandeep Kumar.
On Tuesday, the raids were conducted by the ED at more than ten locations including Honey's home.
On Wednesday, the ED team again started conducting raids in Punjab. The ED official were tight lipped over the raids.
As of now they have not shown any arrest in the case.
This is a two years old FIR on the basis of which the Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted raids at ten different locations including one belonging to Punjab Chief Minster Charanjit Channi's nephew Bhupinder Singh Honey.
Punjab Police had on March 7, 2018, lodged a case against more than ten accused. The ED initiated a money laundering probe on the basis of this FIR.
The FIR has been accessed by IANS which was filed under several sections of the IPC.The ED found that money was being laundered by the accused involved in the case and they started probing the matter.
The ED team that started raids at different premises including of residence of Bhupinder Singh Honey which is at Homeland Heights on Tuesday morning, went on till late Tuesday evening.
