Lata Mangeshkar is stable, will be discharged soon, says spokesperson

-
ALSO READ
Lata Mangeshkar's health deteriorates, nobody allowed to meet her
Lata Mangeshkar's condition improving: Maharashtra health minister
Covid: Lata Mangeshkar continues to be under observation, says doctor
Lata Mangeshkar hospitalised with Covid, family says symptoms are mild
Lata Mangeshkar, Sussanne Khan, Keerthy Suresh test positive for COVID-19
-
Singing legend Lata Mangeshkar, who was admitted in the ICU of a city hospital here, is stable, her spokesperson said on Wednesday.
The 92-year-old singer tested positive for coronavirus with mild symptoms and was admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital in south Mumbai on January 9.
"Lata Di is stable. Will come home after the doctors give the nod," Anusha Srinivsan Iyer, the spokesperson for Mangeshkar, said in a statement.
Two days ago, Mangeshkar's condition was reportedly said to be deteriorating and the spokesperson had then dubbed the news as false.
"It is disturbing to see false news being circulated. Please note that Lata didi is stable. Continues to be in ICU under treatment of able doctors. Please pray for her quick return home," Iyer had said.
Known as the Queen of Melody and the Nightingale of India, Mangeshkar started her career at the age of 13 in 1942 and has sung over 30,000 songs in different languages.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU