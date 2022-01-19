Delhi Police cancels leave of personnel over Republic Day function

-
The Delhi Police has cancelled leave of its personnel, except for medical reasons, in view of Republic Day function, officials said.
The Delhi Police issued an order on Monday which was signed by Special Commissioner of Police (HR Division) Sundari Nanda.
According to the order, "In view of Republic Day Parade arrangements, all kinds of leave to all ranks is henceforth stopped until further notice, unless in emergent medical conditions."
All senior ranks are hereby directed to ensure maximum mobilisation of staff for Republic Day Parade duties, it stated.
There is a three-layered security system in place for the Republic Day celebration and the force is always alert and undertakes anti-terror measures especially ahead of any event of national importance, the Delhi Police said.
Citing the recent security breach of Prime Minister Modi's convoy in Punjab, the Delhi Police officers said that the force is extra vigilant to ensure no such incident happens in the national capital.
The Republic Day celebrations will now begin every year from January 23 instead of January 24 to include the birth anniversary of freedom fighter Subash Chandra Bose.
