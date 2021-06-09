Delhi Unlock: Over 130 metro passengers fined for not wearing masks

More than 130 passengers were penalised by authorities on Tuesday for not wearing a face mask inside trains, officials said.

Seventy passengers were also asked to disembark from trains for travelling while standing, they said.

The resumed services after four weeks on Monday in view of the improved COVID-19 situation in the national capital. Trains are operating at 50 per cent seating capacity and passengers are not allowed to travel while standing.

According to a senior DMRC official, the line utilisations performed till about 8 PM on Tuesday was around 5.22 lakh, adding that this was in view of the drastically reduced capacity.

Journey or line utilisation is calculated by the number of corridors passengers use to reach their destinations.

"To ensure compliance of Covid appropriate behaviour inside metro premises, around 14 metro stations were closed briefly during morning and evening peak hours today," the official said.

Also, 136 passengers were fined for not wearing masks during random checks inside trains by flying squads and 70 passengers were asked to disembark for travelling while standing, the DMRC official said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)