Delhi Unlock: Over 130 metro passengers fined for not wearing masks

-
ALSO READ
Delhi Metro services to be available from 2.30 pm on Holi, says DMRC
Delhi Metro services to remain suspended till May 17 morning: DMRC
Delhi Metro advises commuters to complete journey by 10 pm
Covid-19: Delhi Metro extends suspension of services till 'further notice'
Delhi Metro shuts gates at some stations as city locks down over Covid-19
-
More than 130 passengers were penalised by Delhi Metro authorities on Tuesday for not wearing a face mask inside trains, officials said.
Seventy passengers were also asked to disembark from trains for travelling while standing, they said.
The Delhi Metro resumed services after four weeks on Monday in view of the improved COVID-19 situation in the national capital. Trains are operating at 50 per cent seating capacity and passengers are not allowed to travel while standing.
According to a senior DMRC official, the line utilisations performed till about 8 PM on Tuesday was around 5.22 lakh, adding that this was in view of the drastically reduced capacity.
Journey or line utilisation is calculated by the number of corridors passengers use to reach their destinations.
"To ensure compliance of Covid appropriate behaviour inside metro premises, around 14 metro stations were closed briefly during morning and evening peak hours today," the official said.
Also, 136 passengers were fined for not wearing masks during random checks inside trains by flying squads and 70 passengers were asked to disembark for travelling while standing, the DMRC official said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU