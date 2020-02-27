Delhi violence: 7 more fatalities recorded, death toll climbs to 34

Seven more fatalities have been recorded at three hospitals, taking the total death toll in the northeast communal violence over the amended citizenship law to 34 on Thursday, according to senior officials.



Till Wednesday night, the total count of casualties had stood at 27, 25 of those at GTB Hospital in Dilshad Garden.



"Five more deaths recorded at GTB Hospital, and one more death at LNJP Hospital. One fatality was reported at Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital on Thursday, taking the total death toll to 34," a senior official of the Health Department told PTI.



One person was declared brought dead by doctors, while another had died during treatment at the LNJP Hospital on Wednesday.



Over 50 patients have been provided treatment at the LNJP Hospital since the violence broke out on Sunday in various parts of northeast Delhi, officials at the hospital said.



Sunil Kumar, Medical Superintendent at GTB Hospital said that more than 200 people have been injured since Saturday's violence.





On Wednesday, GTB Hospital released figures which claimed 9 out of 22 fatalities were due to bullet injuries.

"Out of the 22, nine died of gunshots, five were hit by blunt objects, one died due to burn injuries, three were stabbed whereas the rest of the cases are yet to be analysed. We have performed six post-mortems today," Kumar had said on Wednesday.

In the violence that erupted after pro and anti-CAA groups clashed, several bullets were fired from both sides which claimed many lives, including that of a Police head constable.

On Wednesday, the body of an Intelligence Bureau staffer was fished out of a drain in Chand Bagh area. The IB staffer was identified as Ankit Sharma.

Class 8 student who went to take exam missing since Monday

A 13-year-old girl, who had gone to school to take an examination in the Khajuri Khas area three days ago, went missing amid the violence in northeast Delhi, police said.



The girl, a Class 8 student, lived with her parents in Sonia Vihar suburb and had gone to her school, some 4.5 km from their home, Monday morning but has not returned since, they said on Wednesday.

Shops shut, eerie calm prevails in riot-hit areas of northeast Delhi

Sporadic violence was reported from riot-hit areas in northeast Delhi, even as an eerie calm prevailed across the neighbourhoods in Jaffarabad, Maujpur, Chandbagh, Gokulpuri and surrounding areas.



Most shops were closed with their shutters bearing marks of the violence that it had witnessed over the last few days and people chose to stay indoors.



Security Advisor Ajit Doval had visited these neighbourhoods a day earlier to calm sentiments and also reassured people that the security forces were standing by them.



As police conducted flag marches and security personnel spread out across the northeastern edge of the capital in a bid to quell the violence raging since Sunday.

Calling the situation in northeast Delhi "alarming", Chief Minister said the Army should be called in as police is "unable" to establish control.

At the Delhi Legislative Assembly, Kejriwal said the common man of Delhi did not indulge in violence and alleged that outsiders, some politicians and anti-social elements were behind it.

He also announced Rs one crore compensation for the family of Rattan Lal, the Delhi Police Head Constable who lost his life in the violence.

Kejriwal, along with his deputy Manish Sisodia, later visited the violence-hit areas.