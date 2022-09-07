Deluge in Bengaluru prompts demand for hotel rooms; tariffs surge

-
The deluge in Bengaluru has led to a spike in demand for hotel rooms and a surge in room tariffs in some hotels as people escape waterlogged homes.
Most hotels in the city already had a very high occupancy before parts of Bengaluru got marooned and current high rates were not a direct consequence of the floods, said industry players.
When contacted, an OYO spokesperson said: "The average tariff for OYOs in Bangalore currently stands a little over Rs 1,000, making OYO an affordable and easily accessible stay option for flood affected people in the city. Our 'Nearby stays' option and 'Pay at hotel' facility makes booking an OYO easy for the rain drenched Bangaloreans looking for hotels. We hope to support as many Bangaloreans with quality stays during this challenging time for the city."
At Leela Palace Bengaluru, a staff said the pricing has always been dynamic based on occupancy and demand. At present the existing rate for a standard double room for a night is Rs 15,750 plus taxes per night while for a single room it would be Rs 15,000 plus taxes a night.
A staff at Ibis Bangalore City Centre said already occupancy was high at 98 per cent even before the floods and the tariff was already high at Rs 6,800 plus taxes per night for single room and Rs 7,100 plus taxes per night for double occupancy.
When called up to check availability, a front desk staff at Radisson Blu Atria said the hotel has sold out both single and double occupancy rooms for the next two days.
The current tariff is around Rs 11,100 plus taxes per night for a double occupancy room, up from Rs 8,000. For single room, the present tariff is Rs 10,500 plus taxes, up from Rs 7,500 previously.
At Country Inn & Suites, for walk-in guests a single room is available for Rs 5,500 exclusive of taxes, while a double room is charged at Rs 6,500 plus taxes per night, an executive said.
When reached out for comments, Indian Hotels Company Ltd declined to comment.
First Published: Wed, September 07 2022. 20:47 IST