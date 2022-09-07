In rain-affected Bengaluru, tractors turn unlikely heroes on roads

-
Tractor is the new buzz word trending in the high-tech circles of the city.
The humble workhorse in farms and construction sites that were a rare sight on Bengaluru roads are an ubiquitous sight, ever since massive rainfall led to unprecedented flooding in the city's IT hubs.
Unfazed by the depressing scenario unfolding in the city since Sunday, tech and start-up honchos are ditching their fancy cars and hitching rides on tractors, to ensure the show goes on.
Social media is awash with instances of the city's techies and their bosses riding tractors with elan.
If Unacademy boss Gaurav Munjal, with pet dog in tow, took a tractor ride to safety, Upgrad's India CEO Arjun Mohanan also took a little tractor help to make it to office.
The sight of tractors ferrying passengers to and from the city's airport has been a common sight. Motorists, who would normally complain about tractors slowing down traffic on the city roads, are now looking at tractors in a new light.
"If it weren't for these tractors, we wouldn't have been able to manage this time," said Mohan Raj, an IT sector professional.
After unprecedented rains lashed the city since Sunday, the IT capital of India has literally been on its knees. Rain and water overflowing from the city's many lakes have turned roads into rivers, and flooded houses.
Despite conventional transport modes like cars and bikes stranded in flood waters, the never-say-die spirit of the city's residents has come to the fore.
Meanwhile, with the met department predicting further rain over the next few days, it doesn't look like Bengaluru's cup of woes aren't drying up anytime soon.
Wed, September 07 2022. 20:40 IST