JUST IN
Assam, Arunachal Pradesh hold border talks; likely to resolve disputes
Dense fog disrupts road, rail traffic in Delhi; visibility at 200 m
Top Headlines: Reliance to acquire METRO AG's India biz, Covid-19 alert
'PM to inaugurate National Youth Festival in Hubballi-Dharwad on Jan 12'
Centre is committed to empowering tribal communities: Dharmendra Pradhan
Allahabad HC grants anticipatory bail to BJP's Chinmayanand in rape case
Maharashtra's Oppn leaders have lost mental balance: Karnataka CM Bommai
Congress moves no-trust motion in MP Assembly; debate to continue today
Latest LIVE: PM Modi to review Covid situation in high-level meeting today
Glenmark Pharma launches combination drug for Type 2 diabetic patients
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
Rahul-led Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes from Nuh on 2nd day of Haryana leg
icon-arrow-left
Assam, Arunachal Pradesh hold border talks; likely to resolve disputes
Business Standard

Dense fog disrupts road, rail traffic in Delhi; visibility at 200 m

Visibility levels are likely to improve from Wednesday night/Thursday morning due to decrease in relative humidity at the lower tropospheric level over the Indo-Gangetic plains, the IMD said

Topics
Delhi | Dense fog | IMD

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Winter, smog, fog, student, tourist, pollution, air, climate

A layer of dense fog enveloped the Indo-Gangetic plains including Delhi Thursday morning, affecting road and rail traffic.

A railway spokesperson said 20 trains were running late by 1:30 to 4:30 hours.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) 'very dense' fog is when visibility is between 0 and 50 metres, 51 and 200 is 'dense', 201 and 500 'moderate', and 501 and 1,000 'shallow'.

The Met office said the Palam and Safdarjung airport logged visibility levels of 200 metres at 5:30 am.

On Tuesday, visibility levels had plunged to 50 metres at both these places. South westerly winds at the middle tropospheric level and a consequent increase in temperatures had led to some improvement on Wednesday.

Amid low temperatures, high moisture and still winds, a layer of dense to very dense fog persisted over Punjab, Haryana, northwest Rajasthan, west and east Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

"Satellite imagery shows continuation of dense fog layer from Punjab and northwest Rajasthan to Bihar," an IMD official said.

At 5:30 am, visibility levels stood at zero in Bhatinda; 25m in Ganganagar, Chandigarh, Gorakhpur and Bareilly, and 50m in Amritsar, Churu Bahraich and Ambala.

Visibility levels are likely to improve from Wednesday night/Thursday morning due to decrease in relative humidity at the lower tropospheric level over the Indo-Gangetic plains, the IMD said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Delhi

First Published: Thu, December 22 2022. 09:48 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.