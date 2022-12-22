Allahabad HC grants anticipatory bail to BJP's Chinmayanand in rape case

The has granted interim anticipatory bail to former Union minister in a till the next date of hearing and directed the victim and the state government to file their replies within four weeks.

Justice Samit Gopal passed the order on Monday after hearing Senior Advocate Anoop Trivedi, counsel for petitioner .

He submitted that is a 75-year-old man and has been falsely implicated in the case. Chinmayanand does not have any criminal history. The former MP is also running several medical and educational institutions and is a person of high political and spiritual value, Trivedi said.

Additional Advocate General MC Chaturvedi and Additional Government Advocate AK Sand opposed the bail application on behalf of the state government.

Chinamayanand is accused of raping the victim, by taking her hostage in his ashram in the year 2011.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)