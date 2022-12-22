JUST IN
Allahabad HC grants anticipatory bail to BJP's Chinmayanand in rape case
The Allahabad High Court has granted interim anticipatory bail to former Union minister Swami Chinmayanand in a rape case till the next date of hearing

Press Trust of India  |  Prayagraj (UP) 

Swami Chinmayanand
Former Union Minister Swami Chinmayanand

The Allahabad High Court has granted interim anticipatory bail to former Union minister Swami Chinmayanand in a rape case till the next date of hearing and directed the victim and the state government to file their replies within four weeks.

Justice Samit Gopal passed the order on Monday after hearing Senior Advocate Anoop Trivedi, counsel for petitioner Swami Chinmayanand.

He submitted that Swami Chinmayanand is a 75-year-old man and has been falsely implicated in the case. Chinmayanand does not have any criminal history. The former MP is also running several medical and educational institutions and is a person of high political and spiritual value, Trivedi said.

Additional Advocate General MC Chaturvedi and Additional Government Advocate AK Sand opposed the bail application on behalf of the state government.

Chinamayanand is accused of raping the victim, by taking her hostage in his ashram in the year 2011.

First Published: Thu, December 22 2022. 07:15 IST

