Allahabad HC grants anticipatory bail to BJP's Chinmayanand in rape case

-
ALSO READ
UP court orders police to arrest ex-min Chinmayanand, produce him on Dec 9
Victim knows the offender in over 95 per cent rape cases in India: Report
"Shift blame to flawed Indian system": How Uber reacted to 2014 rape case
UP passes amendment Bill that denies anticipatory bail to rape accused
Uber gets into damage control with the story of a changed company post 2017
-
The Allahabad High Court has granted interim anticipatory bail to former Union minister Swami Chinmayanand in a rape case till the next date of hearing and directed the victim and the state government to file their replies within four weeks.
Justice Samit Gopal passed the order on Monday after hearing Senior Advocate Anoop Trivedi, counsel for petitioner Swami Chinmayanand.
He submitted that Swami Chinmayanand is a 75-year-old man and has been falsely implicated in the case. Chinmayanand does not have any criminal history. The former MP is also running several medical and educational institutions and is a person of high political and spiritual value, Trivedi said.
Additional Advocate General MC Chaturvedi and Additional Government Advocate AK Sand opposed the bail application on behalf of the state government.
Chinamayanand is accused of raping the victim, by taking her hostage in his ashram in the year 2011.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Thu, December 22 2022. 07:15 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU