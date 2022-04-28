Department of Posts starts providing NPS services through online mode

-
ALSO READ
NPS assured return scheme likely to offer modest return, go equity-heavy
NPS to include assured returns; new products likely to come in August
The NPS challenge
PFRDA to 'discuss' plan to raise equity exposure in NPS to 75%
Make judicious investment choices when entering NPS and stick to them
-
People can now subscribe to the national pension scheme from the Department of Posts online, an official statement said on Thursday.
The Department of Posts (DoP) has been providing the National Pension Scheme (NPS-All Citizen Model Scheme), a voluntary Pension Scheme of the Government of India managed by Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority(PFRDA), through its designated post offices since 2010."
Department of Posts is now pleased to start providing NPS (All Citizen Model) through online mode with effect from April 26, 2022," the statement said.
Any Citizen of India in the age group of 18-70 years of age group can avail of the online facility by visiting the official website of the India Post under the menu head "National Pension System -Online Services".
"Facilities like new registration, initial/ subsequent contribution and SIP options under NPS Online are available to the customers at minimum charges for all services," the statement said.DoP claims to have the lowest NPS service charge.
The subscribers are also eligible for a tax deduction in NPS as per the declaration made by the Ministry of Finance from time to time under sec. 80CCD 1(B).
"This online facility may be availed by all eligible persons for NPS without physically visiting any post office and to enjoy the hassle-free experience at a minimum fee structure," the statement said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU