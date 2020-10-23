Depression over Bay of Bengal moving away, no heavy rain during Durga Puja

The over north Bay of



Bengal has begun moving away from the West Bengal coast on Friday afternoon, lessening the possibility of heavy rainfall in the metropolis and its neighbouring districts during the days, the Met office said.

Light to moderate rain is likely in isolated pockets, it said.

"The over Northwest off Odisha coast moved north-northeastwards with a speed of 22 km/hour during past hours. It now lay centred over Northwest off West Bengal-Bangladesh coasts, about 50 km southeast of Sagar Islands (West Bengal)," a Met department official said.

The system is likely to move further north-northeastwards and cross Bangladesh and adjoining West Bengal coasts around afternoon hours, reducing the possibility of heavy downpour across south Bengal.

However, fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea on Friday as well.

The weatherman had on Thursday forecast heavy rain in the city and several south Bengal districts between Friday and Saturday.

