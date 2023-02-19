Deputy CM Sisodia meets market associations to prepare for Delhi Budget

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister held a stakeholder meeting with the representatives of various market associations on Sunday. The main aim of the meeting was to include the suggestions of the stakeholders in the budget-making process so that it can be shaped as per their requirements.

In the meeting, representatives of market associations demanded special packages from the government for their markets and sectors in the budget. Parkings, pink toilets, and cleanliness of markets and roads were the main demands of traders. Representatives of more than 15 market associations related to textile, paper, automobile, furniture, timber, food grains, medicines, bakery, dry fruits and other sectors participated in the meeting.

Delhi Transport and Revenue Minister Kailash Gahlot and Chamber of Trade and Industries Chairman Brijesh Goyal were also present during the meeting.

While interacting with the representatives, Sisodia said that it is his priority to make the budget along with the stakeholders.

"To ensure the same, various stakeholder meetings are organised ahead of the Budget session. During the preparation of the budget, the government tries to understand the expectations of the stakeholders every year by conducting meetings with the representatives of different markets of Delhi and then tries to include them in the budget," said the Deputy CM.

He said the meeting was done so that markets can flourish and create more avenues of business for them.

Sisodia added that "markets of Delhi are the backbone of the capital's economy, and working to increase opportunities for them is our priority. Our markets generate various job opportunities and revenue in huge numbers. In such a situation it is the responsibility of the government to understand their requirements and develop better facilities for them. This will help the markets attract more customers and business opportunities."

One of the major demands of the market association representatives in the meeting was to establish a better road network around various godowns located in outer Delhi.

Taking quick cognisance of this, Sisodia instructed the officials to conduct a survey and prepare a blueprint to establish a better road network around the godowns built around GT Karnal Road. s.

The representatives of Naya Bazar, Rohini and Model Town Market Association raised a demand to solve the problem of cleanliness and parking in the market. The Deputy Chief Minister directed the officers to identify sites for parking in these markets. Sisodia also instructed the MCD officials to identify the reasons behind the non-commissioning of four-storey multilevel parking in Model Town and start the work immediately.

During the meeting, the president of the Kashmiri Gate Market Association apprised the minister about problems related to public toilets, ladies' toilets, parking and sewer in the Kashmiri Gate auto-spare parts market. In this regard, the Deputy CM said that Delhi government would include a plan to develop basic facilities in the market in the upcoming budget.

Sisodia said the Delhi government's vision is to develop Kirti Nagar as a grand furniture hub. He said Kirti Nagar market is also included in the Delhi government's project of redevelopment of five markets in Delhi.

In today's meeting, Sisodia said that the work on the designing phase of this project had been completed and work on the ground level will start soon. Along with this, keeping in mind the demand of the traders, the government has been also mulling over an idea to construct an exhibition hall, he said.

The common demand of many market associations was cleanliness and women's toilets in their markets. The Deputy CM said the government will work on setting up pink toilets in the markets.

Representatives of Chawri Bazar, Kashmere Gate, Naya Bazar, Karol Bagh, Kirti Nagar, Rohini, Model Town, Moti Nagar, and Khari Baoli Market Association were also present at the meeting.

