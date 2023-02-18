JUST IN
Govt committed to overall development of tribal regions, says CM Gehlot
Study shows how migraines are caused by alterations in metabolite levels
Housewife a nation builder: Kerala HC orders adequate compensation to woman
SpiceJet flight returns to Mumbai airport due to cabin pressurisation alert
EAM Jaishankar calls on Australian PM to discuss bilateral strategic ties
India to become manufacturing hub for cutting-edge artillery ammunition
Four dead, 35 injured after passenger bus overturns in MP's Sagar district
No liquor scam in Delhi, excise policy case political vendetta: Kejriwal
Former Union minister Shiv Pratap Shukla takes oath as Himachal Governor
Indian-origin Meghana Pandit named CEO of Oxford University Hospitals
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Govt committed to overall development of tribal regions, says CM Gehlot
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

'Deshbhakti' curriculum to teach to raise voices against injustice: Sisodia

Deshbhakti curriculum is helping students develop the right perspective towards events around them and aiming to teach them to raise their voices against any injustice, Manish Sisodia said

Topics
Manish Sisodia | Delhi

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Delhi Deputy CM & Education Minister Manish Sisodia
Delhi Deputy CM & Education Minister Manish Sisodia

The Deshbhakti curriculum is helping students develop the right perspective towards events around them and aiming to teach them to raise their voices against any injustice with people, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Saturday.

Holding a review meeting with the core team of the government's flagship programme, Sisodia said they aim to inculcate the spirit of patriotism among students.

Deshbhakti curriculum also aims to teach children to raise their voices against any wrong and injustice with people in their surroundings. Students should have the feeling that being an Indian it is their responsibility to respond to needs of the society, he said.

The education department has planned to include a new teachers' manual from class 6 to class 12 for the curriculum, train the teachers associated with it and hold orientation of school heads.

As per the Delhi government, training of more than 10,000 teachers will be organised soon and capacity building of the core team and master trainers will be conducted.

There are also plans to create a data collection and monitoring system for better implementation of curriculum and impact study, an official statement said.

According to the Delhi government, more than 18 lakh children from nursery to class 12 have been part of the Deshbhakti Curriculum in all government schools. More than 2000 teachers have been trained for the course and 36,000 teachers have been designated by the education department for the curriculum.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Manish Sisodia

First Published: Sat, February 18 2023. 21:17 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU