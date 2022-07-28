JUST IN

Design finalised for Ayodhya's Lata Chowk, dedicated to Lata Mangeshkar

Lata Chowk, dedicated to the late legendary playback singer Lata Mangeshkar, will come up in Nayaghat on the Ayodhya bypass road

Topics
Uttar Pradesh | Lata Mangeshkar | Ayodhya

IANS  |  Lucknow 
Lata Mangeshkar

Lata Chowk, dedicated to the late legendary playback singer Lata Mangeshkar, will come up in Nayaghat on the Ayodhya bypass road.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, while reviewing the development of Ayodhya, finalised the design of the Chowk.

To be developed with a budget of Rs 10 to 12 crore, the design of the Chowk has been finalised after holding an open competition.

The Ayodhya Development Authority (ADA) shortlisted the designs submitted by 56 creative minds from 13 different states.

Municipal Commissioner Vishal Singh, who also holds the charge of vice-chairman of the Ayodhya Development Authority, said: "Out of all the brilliant entries, the best three were selected by a panel of experts. We presented the best entries before the Chief Minister and sought his feedback. The winner will get Rs 2 lakh."

The Chowk will have a 10-metre-high white sculpture of a 'veena' (musical instrument) at the centre.

A pond with 92 lotus flowers made of stainless steel will have the platform on which the veena will be installed.

Lata Mangeshkar passed away in February this year at the age of 92 after which the Chief Minister had announced the plan to construct a Chowk in the temple town in her name.

The pond will have a circulatory walkway and seven musical pillars to denote musical notes.

Lata Mangeshkar's 'bhajans' will be played through the pillars.

 

First Published: Thu, July 28 2022. 11:26 IST

