Karnataka CM cancels one-year celebrations of govt over BJP worker's death

Amid the tensions over brutal murder of a youth wing worker in Karnataka, the state Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has announced cancellation of all the events planned for celebrating the completion of his first year in office.

Bommai had taken over as Chief Minister in July 28, 2021, after B.S. Yeddyurappa had stepped down on July 26, 2021.

The celebrations planned for Thursday included functions at the Vidhana Soudha, and the Janotsava at Doddaballapura.

"I said I will address a press conference instead of celebrations," Bommai said on early Thursday morning at his residence.

Sources said this political development comes in the backdrop of the massive protests by workers over the murder of a party worker on Tuesday.

Yuva Morcha member Praveen Kumar Nettaru in Dakshina Kannada district of the state, was hacked to death for allegedly supporting slain tailor Kanhaiya Lal in Rajasthan recently.

This is the latest in a series of violent deaths of youth supporting the ruling BJP government in .

On Wednesday, several BJP youth wing members had submitted their resignations over the inability of the party to protect its own workers.

