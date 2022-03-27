Development of roads boosts transport and industrial growth: Chavan

JUST IN
He underlined the need to cut down the travel time between Latur and Nanded.

Press Trust of India  |  Latur 

Maharashtra PWD Minister Ashok Chavan

Maharashtra PWD Minister Ashok Chavan on Sunday said development of roads will boost transport and industrial growth.

Chavan performed ground-breaking ceremony for various developmental works at Kharola village in the Latur district in Marathwada region.

People of the Marathwada region are still waiting for development. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic funds were mainly given for health facilities, setting up new hospitals etc. In future, priority will be given for developmental works with a positive attitude," the minister said.

He underlined the need to cut down the travel time between Latur and Nanded.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sun, March 27 2022. 21:58 IST

