Development of roads boosts transport and industrial growth: Chavan

PWD Minister on Sunday said development of roads will boost transport and industrial growth.

Chavan performed ground-breaking ceremony for various developmental works at Kharola village in the Latur district in Marathwada region.

People of the Marathwada region are still waiting for development. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic funds were mainly given for health facilities, setting up new hospitals etc. In future, priority will be given for developmental works with a positive attitude," the minister said.

He underlined the need to cut down the travel time between Latur and Nanded.

