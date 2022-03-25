106 projects under 'Smart City' in Delhi, 86 completed: Economic survey

A total of 106 projects have been envisaged under the Mission in the national capital and of these, 86 have been completed while six are at the DPR stage, according to the Economic Survey of Delhi 2021-22.

Launched in 2015, the "Smart Cities Mission" scheme has the objective of promoting cities that provide core infrastructure and give a decent quality of life to its citizens, a clean and sustainable environment and application of "smart" solutions.

The survey report shared the status of its implementation in Delhi for which the Municipal Council (NDMC) was selected on January 28, 2016.

"A Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV), namely Ltd. ( SCL), has been incorporated on 28th July, 2016 with equity contribution from Government of India (Gol) and . Total 106 projects envisaged under Mission and out of these, 86 have been completed, nine are on-going, four are at tendering stage, six projects are at DPR stage. The DPR of one project has been approved," the report said.

The economic survey for the financial year 2021-22 was presented in the Assembly by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday.

The Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs had released a total amount of Rs 294 crore (Rs 2 crore + Rs 8 crore + Rs 186 crore + Rs 98 crore) to the Delhi government for the implementation of Smart City Mission. As of now, the SPV has received a grant of Rs 294 crore from the ministry and Rs 200 crore from the NDMC, thereby bringing the seed capital to Rs 494 crore, the report said.

The Economic Survey of Delhi 2021-22 report also said that "more than 60 per cent of the households occupy one-room and two-room dwelling units in Delhi. The UN describes average household size at 2.5 per room, to be above the congestion level. With average household size of 5, housing congestion is a matter of concern".

About one-third of Delhi's population lives in sub-standard housing, which includes 675 slum and JJ clusters, 1,797 unauthorised colonies, old dilapidated areas and 362 villages. These areas often lack safe, adequate housing and basic services, it added.

"According to the projections, Delhi needs 24 lakh new housing units by the year 2021 (MPD 2021). Of these, 54 per cent are required for the EWS and LIG. About 42 per cent housing units, i.e. about 10 lakh are to be provided by densification and redevelopment of existing residential areas, covering in-situ slum rehabilitation, infill development, regularisation and redevelopment of unauthorised colonies and by densification and up-gradation of old residential areas," the report said.

