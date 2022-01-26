Devendra Fadnavis lashes out at Maharashtra govt over Somaiya 'notice' row

-
-
Former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday slammed the Maharashtra government for issuing a show-cause notice to BJP leader Kirit Somaiya for accessing some official documents.
Somaiya visited Mantralaya, the state secretariat, on Monday to review some government documents in accordance with the provisions of the Right to Information Act, Fadnavis claimed. "But this brainless government has mowed down the democracy and issued a notice to Somaiya...Has the government lost its (mental) balance completely ? The person who ordered the officials to issue a notice to Somaiya should face some action, Fadnavis added. The BJP leader also said that it was because of activist Anna Hazare's "relentless pressure", the Right To Information Act, 2005 was framed.
If the government is not aware of these processes, it should first get proper information, he said.
