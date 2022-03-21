Devendra Jhajharia receives Padma Bhushan, first para athlete to do so

-
ALSO READ
My wheelchair is my legs and my family is my backbone: Avani Lekhara
Jhajharia honoured with Padma Bhushan, Neeraj Chopra gets Padma Shri
Former Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan awarded Padma Bhushan posthumously
Ex-Bengal CM Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee rejects Padma Bhushan award
Honour to receive Padma Bhushan, says Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella
-
The legendary Devendra Jhajharia on Monday became the first para athlete to receive the Padma Bhushan, the country's third highest civilian award.
The 40-year-old Jhajharia received the prestigious award from President Ram Nath Kovind at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.
Jhajharia is a multiple-time Paralympics medal winner, having won his maiden gold during the 2004 Paralympics in Athens, his second gold medal during the Rio Games in 2016, and a silver medal during the 2020 Tokyo edition last year.
The javelin thrower competes in the F46 events in the Paralympics and was among the four Paralympic medallists to be conferred with the Padma awards this year.
Tokyo Paralympics double medallist shooter Avani Lekhara received the Padma Shri for her excellent showing last year.
Lekhara won a gold medal in the 10m air rifle standing event and a bronze in the 50m rifle 3 positions event.
Alongside Jhajharia and Lekhara, gold medal-winning javelin thrower Sumit Anil, gold medallist in badminton Pramod Bhagat were the other Paralympic stars to be conferred with the honour.
That he has achieved a first was not lost on Jhajharia.
"This is the first time a para athlete has got the Padma Bhushan, and I thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi for this. Now I will have more responsibility towards the country, to win more medals for India," Jhajharia said.
"To the youth, I will say work hard. One minute of work will not get you anything. I have worked hard for the past 20 years, 2002 was the first time I won a gold medal," he added.
Lekhara tweeted, "Honoured and grateful to be awarded the Padma Shri. This award is a testament to not only my efforts, but the sacrifices of my family and the support of everyone involved in my career helping me achieve all I have.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU