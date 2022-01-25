Jhajharia honoured with Padma Bhushan, Neeraj Chopra gets Padma Shri

Star para athlete was on Tuesday named for the prestigious Padma Bhushan, the third highest civilian honour in the country while Olympic gold winning javelin thrower was among the eight sportspersons named for award.

Forty-year old Jhajharia has two gold medals in the javelin competition of Paralympic Games, 2004 Athens and more recently in Rio 2016.

He won a silver in the F46 event at the Tokyo Paralympics last year.

Chopra, the 24-year-old javelin thrower, made history in the Tokyo Olympics by becoming the first Indian to win a gold in a track and field event in Games' history.

He also became only the second Indian to win an individual Olympic gold after shooter Abhinav Bindra.

The other awardees include 20-year-old para shooter Avani Lekhara, para badminton player Pramod Bhagat and para javelin thrower Sumit Antil.

Also getting the honour was 93-year-old Kalaripayattu (indigenous martial art form) legend Sankaranarayana Menon Chundayil, former international martial arts champion Faisal Ali Dar, 67-year-old former Indian football team captain Brahmanand Sankhwalkar and 29-year-old women's hockey player Vandana Kataria.

The Padma Awards are conferred by the President of India at a ceremonial function in Rashtrapati Bhawan around March-April every year.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)