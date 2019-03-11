India won't ground Boeing 737 MAX, sets new rules for flying plane

Aviation regulator on Monday issued additional safety instructions to and Jet Airways for operating planes.

The pilot commanding the aircraft should have at least 1,000 hours of flying experience, according to the directions.

A day after a aircraft crashed in Ethiopia killing 157 people, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said interim safety measures are being taken with inputs available at this stage.

"The will continue to closely monitor the situation and may impose/ take any other operational/ maintenance measures/ restrictions based on the information received from accident investigation agency/ FAA/ Boeing," the regulator said in a statement.

The watchdog has also asked the airlines to ensure various requirements are complied with by engineering and maintenance personnel with respect to planes.

The operators have to ensure that no in their fleet is operated without compliance with DGCA's latest directions with effect from 1200 hours on March 12, the statement said.