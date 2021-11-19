'Digital drugs databank can reduce information asymmetry in pharma space'

-
ALSO READ
Unchecked dominance in digital markets a concern, says CCI chairman
Delhi HC reserves order on Facebook, WhatsApp pleas challenging CCI notice
CCI releases key findings on market study of India's pharma sector
Antitrust case: HC paves way for CCI investigation against Amazon, Flipkart
CAIT hails HC order, asks Goyal to direct CCI probe into Amazon, Flipkart
-
A national digital drugs databank will help in addressing "information asymmetry" as well as provide key inputs in mapping the regulatory needs of different states, according to a pharmaceutical sector study conducted by the Competition Commission of India.
The fair trade watchdog, which works on ways to foster competition and curb anti-competitive practices, in the market study found that brand competition overrides price competition in the domestic market where generic formulations are marketed with distinct brand names.
Generic drugs play an important role in bringing down drug prices, thereby reducing healthcare costs and improving access. In India, generics dominate pharmaceutical sales, and the generic manufacturing within each molecule/formulation market is characterised by the presence of multiple manufacturers.
The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has pitched for a multi-pronged and harmonised regulatory response to the issue of drug quality, including setting up a national digital drugs database.
"A comprehensive, online, centralised drug databank consolidating real-time data on active pharmaceutical manufacturing companies in the country, therapeutic class wise/formulation-wise approved branded/unbranded products along with their manufacturing and marketing entities may be created, maintained, and made accessible to regulators, industry, physicians and consumers," it noted.
Such a database, the watchdog said, will help address information asymmetry and provide important inputs in mapping the regulatory needs in different states.
Information gaps on grant of licences, inspections and prosecutions for non-compliance, among others, could be bridged through real-time data that could be published on a central online portal, it added.
As per the study released on Thursday, a pre-requisite for competition in generics to move from non-price to price dimension is to dispel concerns about drug quality.
Promotion/ facilitation of generic entry, prescription by generic drug name and substitution between generics by chemists, which are reckoned as vital pro-competitive instruments, can yield the desired outcome of exposing pharmaceutical expenditure to significant price competition, subject to certain conditions.
"...only when all generic drugs in a therapeutic class in their unbranded and branded versions are considered interchangeable and equally efficacious by stakeholders," the study noted.
Another suggestion is to have an institutional quality-signalling mechanism through the printing of standard compliance marks on unbranded drugs, which meet the quality standards.
"This may provide the necessary confidence to the physician community to prescribe generic names. This can also boost consumer confidence in unbranded generic drugs," the study said.
Uniform and effective implementation of existing quality standards, better transparency, quality control across the supply chain as well as in public procurement are among the other suggestions.
About online pharmacies, the study said such entities should adopt self-regulatory measures in the areas of collection, use, sharing of data and privacy.
"However, for safeguarding patient privacy and protecting sensitive personal medical data, necessary regulations need to be enforced until the country legislates its data protection law," it added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU