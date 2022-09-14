Digital engineering taking lead in engineering R&D in India: Report

-
ALSO READ
Scientists find deadly pool in Red Sea that kills anyone who swims into it
Cosmetics firm L'Oreal ties up with Nasscom to innovate business operations
86% Indians hope to access most govt services online in 5 yrs: Deloitte
Tech industry comfortable with hybrid work model: Nasscom-BCG report
Six-day work weeks won't work anymore for new talent, says report
-
Digital engineering (DE) in India is displacing the traditional in engineering, research, and development (ER&D), said a report by NASSCOM and Deloitte on Wednesday.
The report, ‘The Future Growth Sectors in Digital Engineering’, said simplifying requirements for foreign companies to set up centres, improving ease of doing business and addressing concerns about patents will help India’s position as a DE offshoring/outsourcing location.
The report said 'DE' builds smart, connected, and intelligent products for customers and embraces the concept of device-as-a-service by using digital technology. Industrial, energy, oil and gas, hardware and electronics, and automotive were once principal sectors in the ER&D. Now, banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), consumer packaged goods (CPG), retail, and health care are growing their share in DE.
A growing talent pool, collaboration, and government support are transforming the country’s digital engineering ecosystem. There is a need to improve India’s data protection infrastructure, said the report.
Collaboration between government, industry, and academia to design upskilling/reskilling programs that focus on the DE application in specific industry domains will help create the right balance between growing technical capabilities and industry-specific and soft skills, the report said.
Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Pune, Delhi, and Chennai, identified as mature tech hubs, account for over 85 percent of the country’s total digital talent. The digital engineering share in India is likely to grow substantially in the future from the current 28-30 per cent in overall ER&D revenues.
“India is advancing into the fourth industrial revolution with an optimistic DE revenue amounting to 50-60 percent in overall ER&D revenues in the coming years,” said Debjani Ghosh, president of NASSCOM, which represents the IT and outsourcing industry.
Keerthi Kumar, partner at Deloitte India, said, “DE will play a crucial role in government and industry alike, whether it is for planning or decision making, discovering latest trends or new product creation.”
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
First Published: Wed, September 14 2022. 19:26 IST