JUST IN
Digital transactions will soon exceed cash in India, says PM Modi
Arunachal plays vital role in country's social, economic development: Prez
People here are welcoming and supportive, say migrants in Nagaland
SC agrees to hear Uddhav Thackeray faction's plea against EC decision
Rewriting Roald Dahl's work: What, why, how and the story behind it
North India may face above-normal maximum temperature for next 3 days: IMD
India reports 95 new coronavirus cases; active tally rises to 1,921
Maharashtra CM Shinde calls national executive meeting of Shiv Sena
Infectious diseases a near-term concern in quake-hit Turkey, Syria: ECDC
Government monetised enemy properties worth Rs 3,400 crore, says official
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
People here are welcoming and supportive, say migrants in Nagaland
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Digital transactions will soon exceed cash in India, says PM Modi

PM Modi on Tuesday expressed hope that digital transactions will soon surpass cash as Unified Payments Interface (UPI) is increasingly becoming the most preferred payment mechanism in the country

Topics
India Prime Minister | Narendra Modi | digital transactions

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

PM Modi, narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday expressed hope that digital transactions will soon surpass cash as Unified Payments Interface (UPI) is increasingly becoming the most preferred payment mechanism in the country.

Modi after the launch of the cross-border connectivity between the UPI and PayNow of Singapore said about 74 billion transactions amounting to more than Rs 126 trillion, which is approximately 2 trillion Singapore dolla, was done through UPI in 2022.

"Many experts are estimating that very soon India's digital wallet transactions are going to overtake cash transactions," he said.

A large number of transactions via UPI demonstrate that this indigenously designed payment system is very secure, he said.

Modi along with his Singaporean counterpart Lee Hsien Loong witnessed the launch of cross-border connectivity between the UPI and PayNow of Singapore via video conferencing.

The first transaction was done by Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das and Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) managing director Ravi Menon.

The linkage of these two payment systems would enable residents of both countries in faster and cost-efficient transfer of cross-border remittances.

It will also help the Indian diaspora in Singapore, especially migrant workers and students, through instantaneous and low-cost transfer of money from Singapore to India and vice-versa.

India has emerged as one of the fastest-growing ecosystems for fintech innovation.

A key emphasis of the Prime Minister has been on ensuring that the benefits of UPI are not limited to India only but extend to other countries as well.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on India Prime Minister

First Published: Tue, February 21 2023. 12:29 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU