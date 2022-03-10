Disha Salian case: Rane, son trying to pressurise officials, says police

-
Opposing the pre-arrest bail application of Union minister Narayan Rane in the Disha Salian 'defamation' case, Mumbai police on Thursday told a court here that he made a false statement about calling Union home minister Amit Shah during his questioning.
The sessions court, meanwhile, extended the interim protection granted to Rane and his son, BJP MLA Nitesh Rane, till March 15. The Ranes have sought anticipatory bail after an FIR was registered against them over certain statements about the death of Disha Salian, former manager of late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput. After their statements were recorded by police last week, Narayan Rane made a false claim before the media that he had called Shah during the questioning at Malvani police station, the police said in their reply to the pre-arrest bail plea. This was done to put pressure on the investigating officers, the written reply alleged, adding that if pre-arrest bail was granted, the petitioners may not cooperate with the probe. Sessions judge (Dindoshi court) S U Baghele adjourned the matter till March 15 after defence lawyer Satish Maneshinde sought time.
The court said the interim protection from arrest granted to the father-son duo will continue till the next hearing. As per her mother's statement, Disha Salian (28) died on June 9, 2020, after jumping off a building in an "intoxicated state" after she suffered financial losses, the police reply said, adding that the victim's family was satisfied with the probe conducted by the police.
But Narayan Rane, during a press conference in February 2022, made "baseless" remarks about the circumstances of her death which damaged the family's reputation, the police said.
Asked about the statement, the accused gave "evasive answers" and did not provide any evidence, they added.
The FIR for alleged defamation was registered on the complaint lodged by Disha's mother Vasanti Salian.
Disha Salian allegedly committed suicide six days before Rajput (34) was found hanging at his apartment in suburban Bandra.
