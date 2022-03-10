Jammu-Srinagar National Highway closed for vehicles due to landslides

The Jammu-Srinagar has been closed for vehicular traffic due to landslides at Nachlana, officials said on Thursday.

Traffic authorities have asked people not to travel on the Highway till the road clearance work gets completed.

"Jammu Srinagar NHW blocked due to at Nachlana (between Banihal and Ramban) people are requested not to travel on Jmu-Sgr NHW till the clearance work is completed," Traffic police said in a tweet.

The highway is the lifeline of the Kashmir valley and the main road link connecting Kashmir with the rest of the country. Kashmir-bound trucks laden with essential supplies and other vehicles pass through the highway.

--IANS

zi/dpb

