Diwali 2020: Last Delhi metro train to start at 10pm from terminal stations

The last service from terminal stations of all Delhi Metro lines will be at 10 pm on Saturday on account of Diwali, officials said.
On regular days, these services are available till 11 pm from terminal stations.
"On account of the Diwali festival, the last metro train service on November 14 will start at 10 pm from terminal stations of all metro lines," the DMRC said in a statement.
These stations, include Shaheed Sthal - New Bus Adda, Rithala, Samaypur Badli, Huda City Centre, Noida Electronic City, Dwarka Sector-21, Vaishali, Kirti Nagar, Inderlok, Mundka, Kashmere Gate, Raja Nahar Singh (Ballabhgarh), Majlis Park, Shiv Vihar, Botanical Garden, Janakpuri (W), and New Dellhi and Dwarka Sec-21 stations of the Airport Express Line.
On account of Diwali, the last Metro train service on 14th November will start at 10PM from terminal stations of all Metro Lines.
Metro train services will run as usual for rest of the day on Saturday from 6 am onwards on all lines, and from 4:45 am on the Airport Express Line, the DMRC said.
