Pollution levels dip in Delhi, air quality remains in 'very poor' category

-
ALSO READ
Need to strictly enforce laws, SOPs to curb pollution: Air quality panel
Air quality dips further in Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad, Gurgaon
Delhi paying price of Centre's negligence: Gopal Rai on rising pollution
Genset ban to CPCB vigil: What changes as Delhi moves to curb pollution
Delhi pollution: Air quality falls into 'poor' category, set to worsen
-
People in Delhi woke up to a further spike in air pollution as the city continued to remain engulfed in a blanket of smog with the air quality index in 'severe' and 'very poor quality' at several places on Saturday morning.
The Air Quality Index (AQI) was at 424 (severe) in Anand Vihar, at 328 (very poor) in IGI Airport area, 400 (very poor) in ITO, and 354 (very poor) in RK Puram, according to Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) data today.
An AQI between 0-50 is marked good, 51-100 is satisfactory, 101- 200 is moderate, 201- 300 is poor, 301-400 is very poor and 401-500 is considered severe. According to experts, the severe category affects the health of people and seriously impacts those with existing diseases.
India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that the Air Quality Index (AQI) of the national capital is expected to go in the 'severe' category on Diwali.
"Presently Delhi's Air Quality is very poor and is expected to go worse to severe on Diwali. It can be worse if there are additional emissions. AQI will improve after Diwali and there are chances of drizzle and rain on November 15," Dr VK Soni, Head, Environment and Research Centre of IMD told ANI.
"During this period the meteorological conditions are not favourable for good dispersion of air pollutants and further there will be little additional emission from firecrackers and traffic. Although the government has taken a lot of steps to control air pollution, still these external emissions will impact negatively," he added.
In a bid to prevent the COVID-19 pandemic from worsening owing to poor air quality, the National Green Tribunal imposed a total ban on the sale and use of firecrackers in the National Capital Region from midnight of November 9 to midnight of November 30.
The visibility in the national capital has reduced due to the presence of a high level of smog in the air. As per health experts, people who are suffering from asthma or other respiratory ailments should prefer working from home.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU