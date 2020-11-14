Diwali celebrated across UP, CM asks people to light lamps for martyrs

-
ALSO READ
UP govt to grant 5% reservation to ex-servicemen in 'group B' jobs
Uttar Pradesh govt forms SIT to probe into purchase of health equipment
Finance Ministry allows additional Rs 7,106 cr borrowing by UP, AP
Number of active Covid-19 cases fall by 47% in last 28 days in UP: Official
UP assembly passes many bills without discussion amid Oppn sloganeering
-
The festival of lights was celebrated across Uttar Pradesh by following coronavirus protocol with a majority of people preferring to observe the festival with their family within the confines of their homes.
The festival was sans the usual bursting of firecrackers with people by and large paying heed to the appeals of leaders and social workers to help check pollution levels.
Also, unlike the other years, the major markets were somewhat devoid of the usual buzz with people mostly preferring to shop in their local areas to avoid crowds. People lit earthen lamps while electrical lightings adorned most of the places, especially official buildings and public places.
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took time off from his busy schedule to visit Tinkonia village of 'Vantangias' (forest dwellers) in Gorakhpur and urged people to light an earthen lamp in the memory of martyrs.
"I am coming directly from Ayodhya and you would have seen yesterday how festivals should be celebrated with happiness and enthusiasm. I appeal to all to light an earthen lamp in the name of martyrs. After 492 years, no one will be able to stop the construction of the grand temple of Lord Ram in Ayodhya," he said.
"We all have to make PM Narendra Modi's dream come true. Due to coronavirus, the earthen lamps, lights, statues of GauriGanesh didn't come from China. Everything here was made by potters and at the gowshalas... We need to be 'vocal with local'," he stressed.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU