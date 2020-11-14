Diwali celebrated across UP, CM asks people to light lamps for martyrs

The festival of lights was celebrated across by following coronavirus protocol with a majority of people preferring to observe the festival with their family within the confines of their homes.

The festival was sans the usual bursting of firecrackers with people by and large paying heed to the appeals of leaders and social workers to help check pollution levels.

Also, unlike the other years, the major markets were somewhat devoid of the usual buzz with people mostly preferring to shop in their local areas to avoid crowds. People lit earthen lamps while electrical lightings adorned most of the places, especially official buildings and public places.

Chief Minister took time off from his busy schedule to visit Tinkonia village of 'Vantangias' (forest dwellers) in Gorakhpur and urged people to light an earthen lamp in the memory of martyrs.

"I am coming directly from Ayodhya and you would have seen yesterday how festivals should be celebrated with happiness and enthusiasm. I appeal to all to light an earthen lamp in the name of martyrs. After 492 years, no one will be able to stop the construction of the grand temple of Lord Ram in Ayodhya," he said.

"We all have to make PM Narendra Modi's dream come true. Due to coronavirus, the earthen lamps, lights, statues of GauriGanesh didn't come from China. Everything here was made by potters and at the gowshalas... We need to be 'vocal with local'," he stressed.

