DMK maintains lead in urban polls, makes inroads into western Tamil Nadu

The ruling DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance is heading for a landslide victory in the to the urban local bodies in held on February 19. The alone has already won 213 municipal corporation wards and 960 municipality member posts and 3,272 town panchayat posts across the state till 1 p.m. on Tuesday.

The AIADMK won only 38 seats in Municipal corporation wards and 262 Municipality ward member posts and 915 town panchayat ward seats.

The ruling has made inroads in Western which is considered an AIADMK bastion. The has already won 6 member posts in Coimbatore municipal corporation and in 18 ward seats in Erode corporation. The DMK candidates have already won 36 seats in Greater Chennai Corporation also.

The Congress has already won in 22 corporation wards, 64 municipality wards, and 225 Town panchayat seats. BJP candidates have won in 1 corporation, 24 municipality wards, and 102 Town panchayat seats so far.

