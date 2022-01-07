NEET PG Counselling 2021: Understand EWS, OBC quota and what SC order means

2021: The Supreme Court of India on Friday upheld the centre's decision to implement 27 per cent OBC reservation in all India quota undergraduate and postgraduate medical seats. The top court also allowed 10 per cent EWS reservation for this year and for the upcoming years, the validity will be decided in a final hearing on March 3.

A bench of justices DY Chandrachud and AS Bopanna pronounced their judgement after hearing petitions challenging the centre’s July 29 notification for implementing 27 per cent OBC and 10 per cent reservation in all India quota of UG and PG.

This opens the way for the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) to begin the NEET UG and NEET PG counselling process.

What is the All India Quota for NEET?

AIQ is the portion of seats in the medical colleges under the state that is given to the union government.

In 2021, the government conceded to the long-standing demand from OBC for reservation in the AIQ and also included a 10% quota for the EWS.

Authorities estimate that such inclusion will benefit around 4,000 OBC students together in getting medical both at the UG and PG levels and around 1,500 EWS students.

NEET 2021: Exclusions in the OBC, EWS quota

OBC reservation excludes people earning beyond Rs 8 lakh a year. EWS too has a cut off at Rs 8 lakh.

NEET 2021: What are the other criteria for EWS exclusion?

Persons who are not covered under the scheme of reservation for SCs, STs and OBCs and whose family has a gross annual income below Rs 8 lakh are to be identified as EWSs for the benefit of reservation. Income shall also include income from all sources i.e. salary, agriculture, business, profession, etc. for the financial year prior to the year of application.

Persons whose family owns or possesses any of the following assets shall be excluded from being identified as EWS, irrespective of the family income:

(i) Five acres of agricultural land and above;

(ii) Residential area of 1,000 sq ft and above;

(iii) Residential plot of 100 sq yards and above in notified municipalities;

(iv) Residential plot of 200 sq yards and above in areas other than the notified municipalities.