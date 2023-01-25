DMK minister S M Nasar lands in row over 'stone' hurling incident

-
A controversy has erupted in Tamil Nadu over a DMK minister angrily hurling something, apparently at a party worker, with the BJP state unit alleging he threw "stones at people in frustration."
There was no immediate response from the minister concerned, SM Nasar who holds the Milk and Dairy Development portfolio, or the ruling DMK over the issue. A video of the minister picking up something from the ground angrily and hurling it at someone has gone viral.
Nasar had reportedly gone to a venue here to oversee arrangements for a party event and was apparently miffed at something.
It was not clear whether he threw a stone or a lump of earth.
However, BJP TN unit president K Annamalai alleged the minister threw stones at people.
"In India's history, has anybody seen a govt minister throwing stones at people?" he asked in a tweet.
Annamalai uploaded the viral video on his micro-blogging page.
"Throwing stones at people in frustration. No decency, No decorum & treating people like slaves! That's DMK for you," he added.
AIADMK leader and former minister D Jayakumar also criticised the minister, saying "that is Dravida model," alluding to Chief Minister M K Stalin's oft-repeated statement on his model of governance.
First Published: Wed, January 25 2023. 11:10 IST
