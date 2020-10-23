DMK to protest as Guv seeks time to study medical students quota bill

-
ALSO READ
Tamil Nadu: DMK vows to dislodge AIADMK govt from power, make Stalin CM
DMK tells TN govt to approach SC against farm laws, convene Assembly
Tamil Nadu CM should reconsider opposition to 3-language formula: BJP
Tamil Nadu: Low-key Bakrid in amid Covid-19, festivities confined to home
Not Stalin, people will decide who assumes power, says Tamil Nadu CM
-
DMK President M.K. Stalin on Thursday said his party will hold a massive protest outside the Raj Bhavan on Saturday to demand Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit give his immediate assent to the bill for reservation to government school students in medical college admissions.
Stalin made the announcement after he received a reply to his letter in this regard from the Governor on Thursday.
In his letter, Purohit had said that he needs three to four weeks time to arrive at a decision on the Bill that provides 7.5 per cent horizontal reservation in medical college admissions to those who had studied in government schools.
"The same has also been informed to the delegation of Ministers who called on me recently," he told Stalin.
Stalin, who is also the Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly, had written to Purohit on Wednesday to give his assent to the Bill.
Reacting to Purohit's letter, Stalin, in a statement, said that a month has already passed since the Bill was passed and that another month to take a decision on it is to water down the Bill.
The Tamil Nadu Admission to Undergraduate Courses in Medicine, Dentistry, Indian Medicine and Homeopathy on preferential basis to the students of the Government Schools Bill, 2020 providing 7.5 per cent reservation for government school students was passed by the Assembly on September 15.
Stalin also said the Group of Ministers who had met Purohit on the subject had held back from the media what the Governor had told them, while adding that Chief Minister K. Palaniswami had not responded to his suggestion to hold a joint protest to secure the state's rights.
In this situation, Stalin said it is imperative on the part of the DMK to protest to seek that Purohit give his immediate assent to the reservation Bill while condemning the AIADMK government for not exerting pressure on the Governor on the matter.
--IANS
vj/vd
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU