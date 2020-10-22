Fake TRP: Mumbai police scrutinise financial transactions of 5 channels

-
ALSO READ
TRP: Republic TV's CFO doesn't appear before cops, cites SC hearing
Mumbai Police arrests Ex-Hansa employee in TRP scam from Uttar Pradesh
Fake TRP: Republic TV's CFO doesn't appear; cops summon CEO, two others
BARC expresses dismay at leak, Republic says it ends Mumbai Police campaign
TRP manipulation racket busted, 4 arrested, says Mumbai police chief
-
The Mumbai police have started
scrutinising the financial transactions of five channels, which were allegedly involved in fake Television Ratings Points (TRP) scam, an official said on Thursday.
The financial transactions that took place in the last five years are being examined, he said.
"The Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU) of the Mumbai crime branch has started the process of scrutinising the financial transactions of these five channels that happened in the last five years," the official said.
It will also examine their revenue sources, he said.
"During the investigation conducted so far, it has been observed that there was a sudden spike in the number of transactions," he said, without giving any further details.
The police will also slap sections related to forgery in the case, including IPC sections 408, 463, 465 and 468, he said.
Meanwhile, the police recorded the statement of CFO of the Republic TV channel S Sundaram on Thursday and he will again be called on Friday, the official said.
Executive editor of the channel Niranjan Narayanswamy will also be called for questioning again, he said.
The probe team has recorded the statement of Republic TV's distribution head Ghanshyam Singh in the case, he said.
The alleged fake TRP scam came to light when ratings agency Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) filed a complaint with the police through Hansa Research Group, alleging that certain channels were rigging TRP numbers to lure advertisers.
It was alleged that some families at whose houses meters for collecting data of viewership were installed were being bribed to tune into a particular channel.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU