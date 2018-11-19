DMRC span reaches 317 km after Delhi metro's new Violet Line section opens

As Prime Minister on Monday inaugurated the 3.2 km-long Escorts Mujesar-Raja Nahar Singh (Ballabhgarh) section of the Violet Line, the entire span of the network reached 317 km, officials said.

Passenger services on the 3.2 km segment will commence at 5 pm, Rail Corporation (DMRC) officials said.

"Prime Minister Monday flagged off the Escorts Mujesar-Raja Nahar Singh (Ballabhgarh) section of Delhi Metro's through a remote control," a senior official said.



S K Pathak, Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety, had on Saturday approved the commencement of passenger operations on this corridor of the

The said the section will be an extension of the Kashmiri Gate-Escorts Mujesar

After the inauguration of the section, the Violet Line span has become 46.6 km and the total length of the network now stands at 317 km.