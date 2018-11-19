Govt launches chatbot loaded AirSewa digital platform for air passengers

Chatbots will now help air travellers in addressing their grievances, as the government Monday launched an upgraded version of digital platform.

Besides, passengers can have access to real-time flight status and schedule for both domestic and international flights, according to the Ministry.

2.0, the upgraded version of the web portal and mobile app, provides chatbot support for a faster resolution and personalised traveller experience. Also, passengers can sign up using their and

Generally, chatbots are computer programmes that interact with people through audio or text messages.

The portal and were launched in November 2016. Since the launch, AirSewa 1.0 has helped resolve a significant number of air passenger concerns, as per the ministry.

Minister Suresh Prabhu formally launched the upgraded version of AirSewa in New Delhi.

Around 12,000 complaints have been dealt with through AirSewa, Minister of State for Jayant Sinha said.

"It is very very scalable and artificial intelligence (AI)-driven," he noted.

India is one of the fastest-growing aviation markets in the world.

The ministry also said that AirSewa would help the government capture air travellers' feedback for policy interventions.