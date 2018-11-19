SC defers hearing on Zakia Jafri's plea challenging SIT clean chit to Modi

-
ALSO READ
SC to hear Zakia Jafri's plea against Modi getting clean chit in 2002 riots
Naroda Gam riots: Kodnani was present at spot for around 10 mins, says SIT
'Not believable': SIT junks Amit Shah's defence of Kodnani in Gujarat riots
Lokpal: SC gives Centre 10 days to inform about steps taken for appointment
Rahul asks Jaitley to step down over Mallya connection, BJP hits back
-
The Supreme Court Monday deferred till November 26 hearing on the plea of Zakia Jafri challenging the clean chit given by the Special Investigating Team (SIT) to Narendra Modi, who was then Gujarat Chief Minister, in connection with the 2002 post-Godhra riots.
A bench headed by Justice A M Khanwilkar said, "The matter will take some time for hearing. The plea will be heard on November 26".
At the outset, senior Advocate Mukul Rohatgi appearing for SIT said Zakia's plea was not maintainable and social activist Teesta Seetalvad cannot be the second petitioner in the case.
The bench said it will look into the application before hearing the matter on making Seetalvad as the second petitioner in Jafri's plea.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU