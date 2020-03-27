Do not leave Delhi, situation is under control: Kejriwal to migrant workers

Delhi Chief Minister said on Friday that the spread of the new is "quite under control" in the capital so far but his government is readying itself so that even if the number of infected cases increases sharply, the administration is prepared to respond.

In a joint digital media address with Lt Governor Anil Baijal, he said Delhi has reported 39 cases out of which 29 contracted the infection during foreign travel and infected others on their return.

"The situation is quite under control so far but we can't sit idle. WE have to make preparations to tackle the situation if the numbers go up," Kejriwal said, assuring people that medical staff, medicines and testing kits were ready to tackle the situation even if the cases go up at a rate of 100 per day.

The chief minister also appealed to to not leave Delhi in the wake of the 21-day lockdown across the country and said his government has sufficient food storage in the city.

Delhi Police allows delivery of food, groceries

Delhi Police on Friday issued an order approving smooth delivery of essential goods, including food, groceries and medicines, in the city during the lockdown.

Several e-commerce firms and food delivering companies have been complaining that police was not allowing them to ply on roads since Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown on Tuesday.

Commissioner of Police S N Shrivastava on Friday issued an order complying with the guidelines given by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). The MHA has said while the country needs to be in a 'lockdown', supply and storage of essential goods, including health infrastructure and food, must be allowed.

Lockdown in Delhi: CM says situation becoming smooth

As the nationwide 21-day lockdown entered its third day, Delhi Chief Minister said on Friday that things are slowly becoming smooth in the city with the government equipped to deal with any spurt in COVID-19 cases.

"Daily we are holding meetings to review the situation. Slowly, things are becoming smooth in the city," Kejriwal said in a digital press conference.

He said the situation is under control in terms of patients as well.

"The spread of the virus is not happening in Delhi but we need to have arrangements to deal with the outburst of the virus."

He said the government is ready to deal with even 1,000 cases per day, although it will not happen.

"We are ensuring that number will not be increased but preparations should be done."

He also urged the media and people to keep highlighting the problems to the government. "And in the next two or three days, things will get better."

He also said that it is being ensured that food is given to all.

Pension to eight lakh people have been credited, including old age pension, Kejriwal said. "They will get the second instalment by first week of April."

The Delhi government has also doubled the pension for widows, old age and handicapped persons.