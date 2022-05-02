Doctors' group urges minister to postpone NEET PG 2022 scheduled for May 21

-
The Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) wrote to Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Monday, requesting him postpone the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET PG 2022) scheduled for May 21.
The doctors urged the minister to postpone the NEET PG 2022 for a reasonable period of time so that the current NEET PG 2021 aspirants get sufficient time to prepare for the same.
"MCC announced on April 30 that the provisional stray vacancy round of NEET PG counselling, the results of which had been previously announced on April 29, was made NULL & VOID, and the final result of the stray vacancy will be released on Tuesday. As soon as this is completed, the state governments can conduct a mop-up round. Several states have already released dates for the same, most of which revolve around the middle of May," read the letter.
In the wake of so many barriers to overcome, the candidates of NEET PG 2021 deserve a fair chance to participate in the ongoing counselling process and also get adequate time to prepare for the upcoming NEET PG 2022, the letter added.
"Since the NEET PG 2022 date is May 21, we urge the concerned authorities to look into this matter urgently and further postpone the NEET PG 2022 for a reasonable period of time so that the current NEET PG 2021 aspirants have sufficient time to prepare for the same," the letter concluded.
Talking to IANS, FIAMA President Rohan Krishnan said that the concern is very genuine as NEET PG is one of the toughest exams a doctor has to go face.
"Preparations do take around a year and the last two-three weeks before the exam are more crucial. We cannot expect them to attend the counselling and at the same time prepare for the exam," he added.
